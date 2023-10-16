Williams (ankle) is expected to miss Sunday's game against the Steelers due to a sprained ankle, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams underwent an MRI on Monday, which has now diagnosed him with an ankle sprain. While the injury is expected to sideline him Week 7, the belief is that Williams isn't dealing with a long-term issue. Considering that backup Ronnie Rivers (knee) is also at risk of missing time, though, Los Angeles' backfield depth could be significantly depleted versus Pittsburgh. Rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans is the only other healthy back currently on the active roster, while veteran journeyman Royce Freeman could be called up from the practice squad.