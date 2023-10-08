Williams rushed 13 times for 53 yards and caught both of his targets for four yards during Sunday's 23-14 loss to the Eagles.

Williams' rushing line was very similar to his first two games of the season aside from a lack of touchdowns, but his receiving numbers took a substantial hit with the return of Cooper Kupp to the fold. The Rams may have been cautious with their primary running back as he nursed a hip injury through the week, and the Eagles are also more susceptible to the pass than the run, which could help explain the dip in Williams' production. An inviting matchup against a soft Cardinals rush defense in Week 6 offers a prime chance for Williams to bounce back to form.