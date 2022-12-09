Williams rushed three times for 19 yards and secured one of two targets for 10 yards in Thursday's 17-16 victory against the Raiders.

Despite only seeing eight less snaps than fellow running back Cam Akers, Williams was utilized far less and also ceded playing time to Malcolm Brown. Akers did commit a costly fumble in the second quarter that squashed a lengthy drive for the Rams, and that coincided with Williams getting his first touches of the game on the Rams' first drive of the second half. The Rams get one of the softest run defenses in the league in Green Bay for Week 15, which combined with Akers having another lackluster rushing performance (12-42-1) may give Williams some hope for brighter days ahead.