Williams took 13 carries for 92 yards while corralling all three of his targets for 38 yards in Monday's 27-24 loss to Atlanta.

RB Blake Corum (6-18-0) exited Monday Night Football in the second quarter with an ankle injury and did not return. Williams took full advantage of the extra work in the second half and finished the narrow loss just a yard shy of his single-game high in yards this season (131). The extent of Corum's injury isn't clear at the moment, but the team may opt to play it safe with the talented backup in Week 18. Rams' beat writer Stu Jackson reported that Sean McVay will deploy his healthy starters against the Cardinals on Sunday, though it's unclear whether Williams will have the backfield all to himself for the regular-season finale, given he was examined for a high-ankle sprain in the fourth quarter before being cleared to return to Monday's game, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register.