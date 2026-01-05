Williams (ankle) handled 12 carries for 60 yards while adding three receptions on five targets for 21 yards in Sunday's 37-20 rout of the Cardinals.

Williams and teammate Blake Corum were both limited during the practice week with ankle injuries, and both managed to suit up for Sunday's regular-season finale. The talented duo split the backfield work evenly with Williams outproducing Corum 81 to 69 in total yards. The 24-year-old Williams finishes the regular season with a 259-1,252-10 rushing line while adding 281 receiving yards and three additional scores across 17 starts. The consistent fantasy star has generated at least 1,000 rushing yards with double-digit touchdowns for three straight years. Williams will continue to start while sharing backfield responsibilities with Corum as the Rams prepare to face the Panthers in the wild-card round of the playoffs.