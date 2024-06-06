Williams (foot) is participating in on-field workouts Thursday.

Williams missed most of OTAs due to a foot injury, but he's returned to the field for the final day of voluntary activities and appears to be handling on-field drills without limitations. Coach Sean McVay continuously downplayed the severity of Williams' injury, and it looks like the starting running back will indeed be ready to go for the start of mandatory minicamp June 10. The Rams could still opt to cap Williams' workload at practice if there are any concerns about his recovery, but it looks like he could be in position to handle the majority of first-team reps during minicamp, with rookie third-round pick Blake Corum, Boston Scott, Ronnie Rivers and Zach Evans working behind him.