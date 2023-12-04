Williams carried the ball 21 times for 88 yards and a touchdown and caught three of five targets for 24 yards in Sunday's 36-19 win over the Browns.

The second-year RB continues to show a nose for the end zone, and Williams has 10 total TDs (seven rushing, three receiving) in only eight games this season. He's also topped 100 scrimmage yards in three straight contests, although he spent four games on IR in the middle of that streak due to an ankle injury. Despite the time he's missed, Williams is just 123 scrimmage yards shy of reaching 1,000 for the first time in his career heading into a Week 14 clash with the Ravens.