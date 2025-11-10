Williams took 14 carries for 73 yards and a pair of touchdowns while adding two receptions for 11 yards in Sunday's 42-26 win over the 49ers.

Williams followed up his first 100-yard rushing game of the season last week with his first multiple rushing touchdown performance of 2025. Blake Corum remained involved with 13 carries for 56 yards, but Williams continues to outproduce the backup while handling the important touches around the goal line. Expect the Rams to lean on Williams and its other top offensive weapons in a potential shootout against the red-hot Seahawks next Sunday.