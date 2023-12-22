Williams rushed 22 times for 104 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 30-22 win over the Saints on Thursday night.

Williams was his usual effective self on the ground, eclipsing the 100-yard mark for the third straight game and sixth time on the season. However, after four consecutive games with multiple catches, Williams wasn't targeted so much as once for only the second time this season. Despite that disappointing aspect of his night, Williams' rushing yardage total and 10-yard scoring run in the later portion of the third quarter still led to a fruitful fantasy performance. The second-year back next takes aim at a porous Giants run defense in a Week 17 road matchup on New Year's Eve.