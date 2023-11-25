Williams (ankle) was activated off injured reserve Saturday and is good to go for Sunday's matchup with the Cardinals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Williams was trending in this direction, as he logged a full workload at practice throughout the week. The presumption is he will settle back in as the Rams' lead back, though head Coach Sean McVay indicated to Cameron DaSilva of USA Today he is mindful of taking some snaps off the second-year back's plate in order to ease him back into the swing of things. Thus, Royce Freeman is expected to operate as the No. 2 option in Los Angeles' backfield. Williams had played at least 73 percent of the snaps in each of his first five games as a starter prior to landing on IR.