Williams rushed the ball 29 times for 87 yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's 44-42 win over the Bills. He added two receptions on two targets for 10 yards.

Williams saw a season-high 29 rushing attempts, his first time topping 20 carries since Week 9. He wasn't very efficient, as he averaged only 3.0 yards per carry with his longest run going for 12 yards. However, volume was enough to carry Williams' fantasy performance, and he also supplemented his yardage with three and seven-yard rushing scores. He now has a touchdown in three straight contests and has at least 80 rushing yards in three of his last four games.