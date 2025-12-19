Williams rushed 23 times for 70 yards and brought in three of six targets for 15 yards in the Rams' 38-37 overtime loss to the Seahawks on Thursday night.

Williams put in a workmanlike performance that saw him hit the 70-yard threshold on the ground for the fourth straight game and seventh in the last eight contests overall. However, Williams also saw backfield mate Blake Corum draw a red-zone rushing opportunity at the one-yard line in the third quarter that he converted into a touchdown. Williams saw a three-game scoring streak snapped Thursday, but he remains the clear lead back going into a Week 17 road matchup against the Falcons on Monday night, Dec. 29.