Williams rushed 15 times for 78 yards and two touchdowns while catching his only target for 10 yards in Sunday's 41-34 win over the Lions.

Williams got the Rams' offense cooking with a couple of trips to the end zone in the first half of Sunday's victory. The 24-year-old is now up to 10 rushing touchdowns on the season, giving him double-digits in the category for three consecutive years. Williams also hit the 1,000-yard mark as a rusher Sunday, a feat he has also accomplished in each of his last three campaigns. Blake Corum (11-71-1) remained a factor in his backup role, but Williams is the Rams' clear RB1 for Thursday's pivotal NFC West matchup against the Seahawks.