Williams rushed 12 times for 91 yards and a touchdown while catching one of two targets for five yards in Sunday's 21-19 win over the Seahawks.

Most of Williams' production came in the first quarter, as he had a two-yard rushing touchdown sandwiched between runs of 30 and 34 yards. He was significantly more effective on a per-touch basis than Blake Corum, who turned nine touches into just five scrimmage yards. Corum has siphoned off 11.5 carries per game in the last four, but Williams remains the lead back in an excellent Rams offense, keeping Williams' fantasy value high heading into a Week 12 home game against the Buccaneers.