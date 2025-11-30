default-cbs-image
Williams exited Sunday's game at Carolina due to a right ankle injury, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams' medical staff examined Williams' right leg after his five-yard carry late in the first half before escorting him to the locker room. After halftime, the team deemed him questionable to return. Blake Corum is on hand to pace Los Angeles' backfield for as long as Williams is off the field.

