Coach Sean McVay said Monday that the Rams expect Williams (ankle) to be available for Sunday's game in Arizona, Greg Beacham of the Associated Press reports.

Williams has spent the minimum four games on injured reserve as he recovers from the sprained left ankle that he suffered back in Week 6. The Rams will need to designate him for return from IR in order for him to practice, which they likely will do ahead of Wednesday's session. Once that procedural move is out of the way, Williams' listing on the team's injury reports Wednesday through Friday should give a good indication of his current level of health. Assuming he's close to 100 percent, he seemingly would take on a majority share of L.A.'s backfield Week 12, with Royce Freeman and Darrell Henderson in reserve.