Williams rushed six times for 18 yards and caught his only target for three yards during Sunday's 51-14 victory against the Broncos.

Williams saw just eight snaps on offense, yet earned seven touches on those limited snaps. A second-quarter drive saw the rookie get his number called on three consecutive plays, highlighted by a seven-yard run up the middle. Williams was a clear second fiddle to a resurgent Cam Akers (23-118-3), and with the Rams wanting to give Akers the opportunity to claim the backfield for his own in 2023, Williams will likely continue to see little playing time through the Rams' final two games.