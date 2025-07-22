Williams expects to practice after reporting to Rams training camp in the midst of contract negotiations, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

According to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network, Williams was a candidate to hold-in (i.e. not practice) while his reps and the team worked out a new contract, but the running back himself put those thoughts to bed in comments to the L.A. media. Williams told Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com that he'll take the field throughout training camp and even Week 1 if a new deal hasn't been agreed to. While the situation could change at some point, Williams remains the Rams' unquestioned No. 1 RB on the heels of back-to-back 1,000-yard campaigns on the ground in which he also combined for 31 total touchdowns in 28 regular-season games during that span. Next up behind Williams on the depth chart are 2024 third-round pick Blake Corum and rookie fourth-rounder Jarquez Hunter.