The Rams selected Williams in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft, 164th overall.

The redshirt sophomore was electric over the past two seasons at Notre Dame compiling 2,127 rushing yards and 672 receiving yards to go along with 31 total touchdowns, but a stunningly slow 4.66 40-yard dash and a similarly slow 40 at Williams' pro day cemented his fall down draft boards. The Rams have a number of quality backs in Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson and even 2021 preseason standout Xavier Jones, but none of the aforementioned names really represent accomplished pass catchers. While Williams' speed likely hinders his chances at emerging as a quality three-down back, he should be poised to operate as the team's top pass catcher out of the backfield, a role that has plenty of value in the Rams' vaunted offense.