Williams rushed 14 times for 52 yards and a touchdown while adding six receptions (10 targets) for 48 yards and another score in Sunday's 30-23 loss to the 49ers.

Williams took over as the Rams' lead back after Cam Akers (coach's decision) was listed as inactive prior to kickoff. The 2022 fifth-round pick took full advantage of the opportunity and turned 20 touches into 100 yards and two combined scores. With Akers seemingly out of the picture, Williams should see the lion's share of carries and backfield targets moving forward, starting with next Monday's tilt against the Bengals.