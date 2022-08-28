Williams (foot) took warmups but didn't play in the Rams' third preseason game Saturday against the Bengals, Rams broadcaster J.B. Long reports.

The likeliest explanation for Williams' absence is that the Rams opted to hold the rookie out following a strong camp because he's already done enough to secure a roster spot. Confirmation on that front won't come until the Rams officially trim their roster down to 53 players, but assuming he makes the team, Williams could play a key role out of the gate if either Cam Akers (undisclosed) or Darrell Henderson (undisclosed) still isn't ready to play by the team's Sept. 8 season opener against Buffalo.