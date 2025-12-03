Coach Sean McVay said Williams (ankle) will be limited at Wednesday's practice, but he expects the running back to play Sunday at Arizona, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

Williams missed some time during this past Sunday's loss at Carolina to have his right ankle examined, but he resumed play after halftime and finished with 13 carries for 72 yards and one touchdown while not hauling in his only target on a 67 percent snap share. Meanwhile, fellow RB Blake Corum had seven carries for 81 yards and one TD on 33 percent of the plays. In five games since the Rams' Week 8 bye, Williams' workload has ranged between 66 and 69 percent on four occasions, while the fifth (Week 10) was slightly lower at 59 percent. Assuming he's able suit up this weekend, Williams should continue to earn a majority share of the backfield reps over Corum.