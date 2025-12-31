Williams (ankle) is listed as limited on Wednesday's practice estimate, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

The Rams held a walk-through just two days after losing to Atlanta on Monday Night Football. RB Blake Corum left the game early with an ankle injury and never returned, though he did hang around on the sideline with a helmet, perhaps still available in an emergency capacity. Williams also looked to get banged up at one point, but only briefly, re-entering the game and handling a vast majority of snaps after halftime. The Rams seemingly are expected to use starters Week 18 against Arizona, but there'd still be some risk of Ronnie Rivers taking over the backfield as the game progresses.