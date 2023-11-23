Williams (ankle) practiced fully Thursday, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams remains on injured reserve, but after back-to-back uncapped sessions to kick off Week 12 prep, he's drawing ever closer to returning to action from the sprained left ankle that so far has forced four straight absences. The Rams may list him with no designation on their final injury report of the week Friday, but they also don't need to activate him from IR until Saturday afternoon in order for him to have a chance to play Sunday in Arizona. Perhaps other moves that the team makes in the coming days will signal that Williams will be back (or not), like potentially elevating Darrell Henderson from the practice squad. In the end, Williams seems like a good bet to be available this weekend.