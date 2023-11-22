Coach Sean McVay said Williams (ankle) will be a full practice participant Wednesday, Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register reports.

On the same day in which the Rams designated Williams for return from injured reserve, Williams "looked like he was full speed during walkthrough just now," per McVay. The team likely will want Williams to string together multiple uncapped practices before activating him from IR, but he seems poised to miss the minimum four games while on the list due to a sprained left ankle. L.A. will need to get Williams back on the active roster by Saturday afternoon for him to have a chance to play Sunday at Arizona.