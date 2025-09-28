Williams rushed 13 times for 77 yards and caught three of four targets for 17 yards while coughing up a fumble in Sunday's 27-20 win over the Colts.

Williams' fumble early in the fourth quarter didn't end up costing his team a shot at victory, but it put a stink on his Week 4 fantasy score that didn't feature a trip to the end zone. The Notre Dame product still finished as the Rams' leading rusher while out-touching backup Blake Corum 16 to 11 on far better efficiency. Williams has helped offset Corum's increased usage by averaging a healthy 4.2 yards per tote as we near the quarter point of the campaign. The 24-year-old Williams will continue spearheading Los Angeles' rushing attack when the Rams host the 49ers on Thursday Night Football in Week 5.