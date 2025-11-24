Williams took 12 carries for 46 yards while catching his only target for two yards in Sunday's 34-7 win over Tampa Bay.

Williams finished with his lowest fantasy score of the season in a contest the Rams led comfortably from wire to wire. Los Angeles' ground game was marginalized as Matthew Stafford, Puka Nacua and Davante Adams systematically dismantled Tampa Bay's defense through the air. Williams still finished as his team's leading rusher after Blake Corum was held to 24 yards on seven carries in the primetime win. The 24-year-old Williams has provided steady production for fantasy managers with 980 yards from scrimmage and nine total touchdowns through 11 starts in 2025. Williams will attempt to bounce back from Sunday's down game when the Rams visit the Panthers in Week 13.