Williams (foot) went through an up-tempo workout Tuesday with athletic trainers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

While he won't practice at OTAs or minicamp, Williams at least is able to get out on the field and move around with the Rams' training staff. This would seem to support coach Sean McVay's recent comments downplaying the severity of Williams' foot injury, though it's worth noting that the running back suffered a broken foot in spring/summer 2022 shortly after the Rams took him in the fifth round of the 2022 Draft. McVay said Williams will miss offseason practices but return for training camp, at which point the third-year pro will take his spot atop the depth chart. His absences from practice this spring could open up first-team reps for third-round pick Blake Corum, 29-year-old Boston Scott and even Ronnie Rivers or Zach Evans.