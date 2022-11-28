Williams carried the ball 11 times for 35 yards and caught all three of his targets for 25 yards in Sunday's 26-10 loss to Kansas City.

He saw the most carries of any Rams player, but both Cam Akers (37) and quarterback Bryce Perkins (44) produced more rushing yards on their totes. Williams did make up for it by tying for the team lead in receptions, however. With the Los Angeles offense in complete disarray, neither Williams nor Akers figures to have much fantasy appeal in Week 13 against the Seahawks -- even against a defense that just coughed up over 300 combined yards to Josh Jacobs.