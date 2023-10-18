Williams (ankle) is expected to miss multiple contests but be back on the field after the Rams' Week 10 bye at the latest, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Williams looks like he could miss significant time due to an ankle injury sustained during Sunday's 26-9 victory against the Cardinals. If he were indeed to remain sidelined until after Los Angeles' bye week, he would be in line to miss three games before returning to action Nov. 19 against the Seahawks. With backup Ronnie Rivers (knee) expected to miss 4-to-5 weeks due to an injury of his own, the Rams' lead backfield role could thus be up for grabs with matchups against the Steelers, Cowboys and Packers on deck. Rookie sixth-round pick Zach Evans, Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin are currently the only healthy backs on the active roster, while the team recently re-signed Darrell Henderson to the practice squad.