Williams (ankle), whom coach Sean McVay said Wednesday won't play Sunday against the Steelers, officially didn't practice to begin Week 7 prep, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

There's an expectation that Williams will miss multiple weeks due to a sprained ankle that he suffered this past Sunday against the Cardinals, so his lack of activity shortly after the injury wasn't much of a surprise. However, he was spotted with a cast on his left ankle and also needed a scooter to get around during Wednesday's session, per Adam Grosbard of The Orange County Register. With Ronnie Rivers' (knee) placement on injured reserve as of Wednesday, the Rams now are down their top two running backs for at least one game, leaving rookie sixth-rounder Zach Evans as the team's likely No. 1 RB moving forward. Behind Evans, L.A. has Royce Freeman and Myles Gaskin on the active roster and Darrell Henderson on the practice squad.