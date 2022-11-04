Coach Sean McVay hasn't made a decision on if the Rams will activate Williams (ankle) from injured reserve ahead of Sunday's game at Tampa Bay, Gary Klein of the Los Angeles Times reports.
Such a decision may be contingent on Cam Akers' situation after he rejoined his teammates at practice Thursday following a two-game absence for personal reasons. If Akers is deemed to be a suitable part of the game plan and the team believes another week will get Williams that much healthier, the latter may not return to the active roster by Saturday's 4:00 p.m. ET deadline. However, in the event Williams is activated and available this weekend, he'll join some combination of Darrell Henderson, Malcolm Brown, Akers and practice squad member Ronnie Rivers out of the backfield.
