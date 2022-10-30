Though Williams (ankle) won't play Sunday against the 49ers, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic relays that the running back was spotted "getting a pretty good workout in down on the field" prior to the contest.

The Rams designated Williams (ankle) for return from injured reserve Wednesday, but the running back isn't quite ready to suit up at this stage. However, Sunday's report suggests that he's trending in the right direction and it's possible that Williams could be activated ahead of next weekend's game against the Buccaneers.