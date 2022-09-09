Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain during Thursday night's 31-10 loss to the Bills that is expected to sideline him 6-to-8 weeks, Field Yates of ESPN reports.

The Rams haven't yet officially confirmed the severity of Williams' injury, but if he's indeed suffered a high-ankle sprain, the rookie fifth-round pick will almost certainly end up on IR for at least four games. Given a 6-to-8 week recovery timetable, Williams' earliest chance to return would be after Los Angeles' bye in Week 7. Jake Funk will likely slot into the No. 3 backfield spot behind Darrell Henderson and Cam Akers as long as Williams is sidelined.