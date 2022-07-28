Williams (foot) has a chance to make an appearance late in the preseason, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

The rookie back is recovering from a broken foot he suffered during OTAs, and while he can't participate in drills at the moment because he's on the active/PUP list, he has been keeping tabs on his position group and getting extra feedback from Cam Akers, who returned from a torn Achilles of his own last season. Akers noted, "He'll be back on the field in a couple weeks, I think," which is another positive affirmation that Williams should return to the field in time for preseason action.