Williams rushed 14 times for 65 yards and secured eight of 10 targets for 66 yards and two touchdowns in the Rams' 26-23 overtime loss to the 49ers on Thursday night. He also lost a fumble.

Williams averaged an impressive 4.6 yards per carry with a long gain of 20 yards, but it was via his work as a receiver that he made the biggest impact by far. His reception, receiving yardage and target totals were all season highs, and he added his second and third receiving touchdowns of the campaign on 14- and eight-yard grabs in the second and fourth quarters, respectively. However, the star running back's night ended on quite the sour note, as he was stuffed on a fourth-and-1 play that ended the game. Williams notably logged 13 more carries than backfield mate Blake Corum in Thursday's loss, a reminder that the former is still the clear leader of the ground attack heading into a Week 6 road matchup against the Ravens on Sunday, Oct. 12.