Williams rushed 12 times for 72 yards and a touchdown with two fumbles (one lost) and no targets as a receiver in Sunday's 37-20 loss to the Eagles.

Williams was outclassed by opposing running back Saquon Barkley (302 total yards and two scores), but the former still provided a decent fantasy score for managers Sunday. The Rams' starter commanded 16 of 17 backfield rushing attempts in the loss, tightening his grip on an every-down role as we inch towards the end of the regular season. Williams put two balls on the ground but only lost possession of one, resulting in his third lost fumble on the year. Expect the 23-year-old to see his usual minimum of 15-20 carries when the Rams visit the Saints next Sunday.