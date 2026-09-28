Williams rushed 15 times for 88 yards while catching six of seven targets for 70 yards in Sunday's 30-26 loss to the Broncos.

Williams was far more effective than Blake Corum, who turned six carries and four targets into just 15 scrimmage yards. Williams' season-opening touchdown streak came to a halt at two games, but he has been one of the league's top all-around performers at running back in the early going, averaging 5.6 yards per carry while catching 11 of 12 targets and scoring a touchdown apiece as a rusher and a receiver. The Rams are off to a 1-2 start heading into a Week 4 trip to Philadelphia, so expect Los Angeles to continue leaning heavily on its top backfield option in an effort to avoid losing more ground in the NFC standings.

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