Williams (hip) took part in Thursday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams' activity level won't be known until the Rams post their second injury report of Week 5 prep, but his presence on the practice field Thursday is a step in the right direction after he missed Wednesday's session due to a sore hip. Even if Williams is unable to log a full practice by week's end, there's an expectation from coach Sean McVay that the running back should be able to suit up Sunday against the Eagles, according to Sarah Barshop of ESPN.com.