Williams took 12 carries for 54 yards and caught two of three targets for 11 yards in Sunday's 35-7 overseas win over Jacksonville.

Williams' managers suffered a casual stat line in Sunday's one-sided affair after the Rams' passing attack accounted for all five of the team's trips to the end zone in London. The veteran starter's even carry split with Blake Corum (12-37-0) can also be attributed to an unfavorable game script, with six of the backup's carries essentially coming in garbage time. Williams has been a reliable starter in fantasy in 2025, generating 638 yards from scrimmage and five total touchdowns through seven starts. A lack of scoring is the only thing holding the 24-year-old back from his first-round projections, as he is currently on pace to score 12 touchdowns after averaging 15.5 over his last two standout seasons. Williams will be looking to hit pay dirt when the Rams come out of the bye to face the Saints in Week 9.