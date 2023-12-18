Williams rushed the ball 27 times for 152 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 28-20 win over the Commanders. He added five receptions on seven targets for three yards and also lost two fumbles.

Williams jeopardized his day with two lost fumbles in the span of three offensive possessions in the second quarter, but he still earned at least 20 carries for the third consecutive game. He's also topped 100 rushing yards in three of his last four contests, and five gains of double-digit yards helped him reach that mark Sunday. On top of his strong yardage total, Williams tallied his fourth score in as many games with a one-yard run just before the end of the first half. He'll lead the Rams' backfield once again in a Week 16 matchup against the Saints.