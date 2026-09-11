Williams rushed 11 times for 41 yards and a touchdown and brought in all three targets for 24 yards during the Rams' 27-7 Week 1 loss to the 49ers in Melbourne, Australia.

Williams worked in what was just one carry short of an even timeshare with Blake Corum in terms of rushing work, outpacing the latter by that one rush attempt and gaining 13 fewer yards in the process. However, Williams was the only one of the two to have a pass-game role, and he was the sole Rams player to cross the goal line in an alarmingly poor performance by the offense via a five-yard power run on the first play of the second quarter. It remains to be seen if the Week 1 division of labor will have staying power, with the next opportunity to see how matters play out coming in a Week 2 home matchup against the Giants on Monday night, Sept. 21.