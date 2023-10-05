Williams (hip) practiced in a limited fashion Thursday, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.

A sore hip sidelined Williams in the first session of Week 5 prep Wednesday, but he's now made some headway through the health concern one day later. Friday's practice and the injury report that follows will unveil whether or not he heads into the weekend with a designation for Sunday's game versus the Eagles. Through four contests this season, Williams has paced the Rams backfield with 64 carries and 11 catches, which he's turned into 346 yards from scrimmage and six total touchdowns.