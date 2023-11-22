The Rams designated Williams for return from injured reserve Wednesday.

Williams is thus slated to practice Wednesday and is expected to be formally activated from IR ahead of Sunday's game against the Cardinals, barring any setbacks. In his looming return, Williams should be poised to claim a key role in the Rams' backfield, with Royce Freeman and Zach Evans also in the mix after the team parted ways with Darrell Henderson on Tuesday. Prior to being placed on IR on Oct. 21 with a left ankle sprain, Williams had played more than two-thirds of the Rams' snaps on offense in each of the first six games, averaging 93.5 yards from scrimmage per contest while finding the end zone seven times.