Williams rushed the ball 13 times for 50 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 17-3 win over the Ravens. He added two receptions on two targets for 37 yards.

The Rams possessed the ball for only 22:05 of game time while averaging only 4.7 yards per play. That led to modest stat lines for the entire skills corps, though Williams was on the better end of things thanks to a three-yard touchdown run early in the third quarter. One play earlier, he made a falling 30-yard reception on fourth down that kept the drive alive. Overall, Williams delivered a well-rounded stat line and also kept the ball secure after losing a fumble in each of his last two games.