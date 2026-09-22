Williams rushed 12 times for 85 yards and brought in both targets for 12 yards and a touchdown in the Rams' 28-6 win over the Giants on Monday night. He also lost a fumble.

Williams and backfield mate Blake Corum split the rushing workload right down the middle, and both backs were highly efficient. Williams added a 10-yard touchdown reception in the second quarter, although the talented veteran's lost fumble late in the first half on his own 11-yard line led to a Giants field goal. Williams has a rushing and receiving score apiece over the first two games heading into a tough Week 3 road matchup against the Broncos on Sunday night, although his timeshare with Corum does cap his outlook to an extent.