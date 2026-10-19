Williams notched 10 carries for 50 yards and recorded three catches (on six targets) for 17 yards during Sunday's 18-16 defeat to the Cardinals.

Williams' rush total represents a season low as he ceded nine carries to reserve RB Blake Corum. Additionally, Williams also didn't reach the end zone for only the second time in six games in 2026, while Corum recorded a TD for the second consecutive contest. Williams is nearly exactly doubling up Corum in terms of touches on the campaign (110 vs. 56), so he figures to be the better bet for a fantasy-relevant performance next Sunday in Las Vegas