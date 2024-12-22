Williams rushed 23 times for 122 yards and a touchdown while catching his only target for seven yards in Sunday's 19-9 win over the Jets.

Williams powered in his 15th total touchdown of the season on a two-yard run in the second quarter, matching his touchdown total from last season. He provided the majority of the Rams' offensive production as Matthew Stafford threw for only 110 yards in frigid conditions at MetLife Stadium. Williams has surpassed 100 rushing yards in three of his last four games after reaching that threshold only once through Week 12. The star running back will look to continue his late-season surge against the Cardinals in Week 17.