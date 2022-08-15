With both Cam Akers and Darrell Henderson dealing with soft tissue injuries, Williams and Jake Funk took the main workload at Monday's practice, Jourdan Rodrigue of The Athletic reports.

Williams came off the PUP list last week and with the Rams' top two backs sidelined for the time being, he'll have a chance to get some valuable practice reps in the coming days and is a candidate to make his preseason debut Friday against the Texans. For now there's nothing to suggest that Akers or Henderson are in danger of missing regular season action, but until one or both are back on the field, Williams and Funk will have an opportunity to compete for the No. 3 spot on the team's backfield depth chart ahead of Week 1.