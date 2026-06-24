Rams' Kyren Williams: Set to combine with Corum again

Following the Rams' offseason program, Williams and Blake Corum remain atop the RB depth chart, as was the case last season, Stu Jackson of the team's official site reports.

During the 2025 regular season, Williams carried 259 times for 1,252 yards and 10 rushing TDs, while adding 36 catches for 281 yards and three receiving scores in 17 games. In that same span, Corum rushed for 746 yards (on 145 carries) and six TDs and caught eight passes for 36 yards in his second campaign as a pro. Looking ahead, that 1-2 punch, which paced the league's No. 7 rushing attack last season, is intact for 2026, which sets Williams up for another year of fantasy utility. Beyond the Rams' top duo, Ronnie Rivers is back as the team's RB3, while Jarquez Hunter, Jordan Waters and Dean Connors round out the backfield depth chart ahead of training camp.